- 1. Bap Xao Bo - Corn Stir-Fry$8.99
- 2. Banh Trang Tron - Vietnamese Rice Paper Salad$10.99OUT OF STOCK
- 3. Xoi Man - Savory Sticky Rice$9.00
- 4. Bot Chien - Fried Cake w/ Omelette Eggs$12.00
- 5. Bo Bia - Summer Rolls $8/ 3 rolls$7.99OUT OF STOCK
- 6. Goi Cuon Tom Thit - Pork & Shrimp Spring Rolls $8/ 3 rolls$7.99OUT OF STOCK
Appetizers
- 7. Goi Du Du Tom Thit - Papaya Salad w/ Pork & Shrimp$13.99
- 8. Goi Du Du Kho Bo - Dried Beef Papaya Salad$14.99
- 9. Goi Muc - Vietnamese Squid Salad$17.99OUT OF STOCK
- 10. Goi Ngo Sen Tom Thit - Lotus Root Salad w/ Pork & Shrimp$17.99
- 11. Bo Tai Chanh - Vietnamese Beef Salad$17.99
- 12. Cha Gio Tom Thit - Pork & Shrimp Egg Rolls$10.99
- 13. Tôm Nuong Sa Te - Grilled Shrimp w/ Satay$14.99OUT OF STOCK
- 14. Muc Nuong Muoi Ot - Grilled Squid w/ Salt Chili Peppers$17.99
- 15. Ma Heo Nuong Chao - Grilled Pork Cheek w/ Fermented$20.99
- 16. Ga Nuong Chao - Grilled Chicken w/ Fermented Beancurd$24.99OUT OF STOCK
- 17. Ga Nuong Muoi Ot - Grilled Chicken w/ Chili Salt$24.99OUT OF STOCK
- 18. Dau Hu Chien Gion - Deep Fried Tofu$9.99
- 19. Cha Ca Chien - Vietnamese Fish Cake
Per Pound$17.99
- 20. Cha Ca Kho Qua Ca Ot - Vietnamese Fish Cake Bitter Melon
per pound$15.99
Goat Plates
- 21. Ca Ri De - Goat Curry
(served w/ Rice, Bread or Vermicelli)$20.99
- 22. De Nuong Sate - Grilled Goat w/ Vietnamese Satay Sauce$20.99
- 23. De Nuong Rieng Sa - Grilled Goat w/ Galangal and Lemongrass$24.99OUT OF STOCK
- 24. De Nuong Chao - Grilled Goat w/ Fermented Beancurd$24.99OUT OF STOCK
- 25. De Gia Cay - Special Goat Soup
(served w/ Bread or Vermicelli)$20.99
- 26. De Xuc Banh Da - Stir-fried Goat served w/ Sesame Rice Crackers$20.99
- 27. Bun Thit De Nuong - Vietnamese Grilled Goat & Vermicelli$19.99
- 28. Tiet Canh De - Goat Blood Pudding
(raw blood pudding served with cooked Goat)$17.99
- 29. De Xao Lan - Sauteed Goat Meat w/ Curry Powder & Lemongrass
(served w/ Bread or Vermicelli)$21.99
- 30. De Hap Tia To - Steamed Goat w/ Perilla$22.99
- 31. De Hap Sa - Steam Goat w/ Lemongrass$22.99OUT OF STOCK
Soups
- 32. Banh Canh Tom Cua - Vietnamese Tapioca Noodle Soup
(shrimp, crab, pork, quail egg & chả lụa)$13.99
- 33. Banh Canh Tom Cua Cha Ca - Vietnamese Tapioca Noodle Soup w/ Fish Cake
(shrimp, crab & chả cá)$14.99
- 34. Banh Canh Gio Heo - Vietnamese Tapioca Noodle Soup w/ Pork Hock$13.99
- 35. Banh Da Cua Hai Phong - Hai Phong Style Noodle Soup
(fish cake, pork, sweet pepper cake & grilled beef betel leaf)$15.99
- 36. Bun Moc - Vietnamese Pork Paste Noodle Soup
(spare rib & pork paste)$13.99
- 37. Bun Rieu Cua - Vietnamese Crab Noodle Soup
(pork, shrimp, crab paste w/ pork blood & Tofu)$13.99
- 38. Canh Bun - Special Crab Noodle Soup
(Served w/ big rice vermicelli, pork, shrimp, crab paste, pork blood & Tofu)$13.99
- 39. Bun Bo Hue - Spicy Beef Noodle Soup
(beef, chả lụa, and pork hocks)$14.99
- 40. Sup Nui - Vietnamese Macaroni Soup with Pork Ribs
(spare rib, pork paste, shrimp & quail egg)$13.99
- 41. Bun Mam Mien Tay - Vietnamese Fermented Fish Noodle Soup$16.50
Phá Lấu
Specialties
- 50. Banh Mi Bo Kho - Vietnamese Beef Stew
(served w/ Bread, Vermicelli or Rice)$13.99OUT OF STOCK
- 51. Hu Tieu Bo Kho - Vietnamese Beef Stew with Noodle$14.99OUT OF STOCK
- 52. Hu Tieu Nam Vang - Vietnamese Nam Vang Noodle Soup$13.99
- 53. Hu Tieu Hai San - Seafood Noodle Soup$14.99
- 54. Bun Dau Mam Tom - Vietnamese Vermicelli with Fried Tofu & Fermented Shrimp Paste$16.50
- 55. Bun Thit Nuong - Grilled Pork w/ Vermicelli$12.50
- 56. Bun Thit Nuong Cha Gio - Grilled Pork & Egg Rolls w/ Vermicelli$13.99
- 57. Nui Xao Bo - Vietnamese Beef Pasta Stir-Fry$14.99
Rice Plates
- 44. Com Bo Filet - Filet Mignon Stir-Fry$14.99
- 45.. Com Chien Chay - Vegetarian Fried Rice$9.99
- 46. Com Suon Trung Op La - Grilled Pork Chop with Egg$13.99
- 47. Com Chien Duong Chau - Chinese Fried Rice$13.99
- 48. Com Mam Chung - Vietnamese Meatloaf$13.99
- 49. Com Canh Cua Thit Luoc Ca Phao w/ Mam Tom
(served 2 people)$34.99OUT OF STOCK
Hot Pots
- 58. Lau De NHO - Vietnamese Goat Hotpot
(2 người)$37.99
- 58. Lau De LON - Vietnamese Goat Hotpot
(3-4 người)$47.99
- 59. Lau Rieu Cua Dong NHO - Vietnamese Crab Hotpot
(3-4 người)$54.99
- 59. Lau Rieu Cua Dong LON - Vietnamese Crab Hotpot
(4-5 người)$69.99
- 60. Lau Mam - Vietnamese Seafood Hotpot w/ Fermented Fish$54.99
- 61. Lau Thai - Tom Yum Hotpot$54.99OUT OF STOCK
Drinks
Milktea
Tea
Catering
Party Tray
- 1. Súp Măng Cua$60.00
- 2. Gỏi Cuốn Tôm Thịt - Pork & Shrimp Spring Rolls
ea$1.80
- 3. Bò Bía - Summer Rolls
ea$1.80
- 4. Gỏi Đu Đủ Tôm Thịt - Papaya Salad w/ Pork & Shrimp$40.00
- 5. Gỏi Đu Đủ Khô Bò - Dried Beef Papaya Salad$50.00
- 6. Gỏi Bò Tái Chanh - Vietnamese Beef Salad$50.00
- 7. Gỏi Ngó Sen Tôm Thịt - Vietnamese Lotus Rootlets Salad$50.00
- 8. Gỏi Củ Sen Tôm Thịt - Vietnamese Lotus Root Salad$50.00
- 9. Gỏi Gà Xé Phay - Vietnamese Shredded Chicken Salad$50.00
- 10. Mực Nướng Sa Tế - Grilled Squid w/ Satay$55.00
- 11. Mực Trứng Chiên Nước Mắm$55.00
- 12. Tôm Nướng Muối Ớt - Grilled Shrimp w/ Salt Chili and Pepper$40.00
- 13. Ốc Len Xào Dừa$50.00
- 14. Cơm Chiên Dương Châu - Chinese Fried Rice$50.00
- 15. Cơm Chiên Cá Mặn - Vietnamese Fried Rice w/ Salted Fish$50.00
- 16. Miến Xào Chay - Vegetarian Stir-fry Vermicelli Noodle$40.00
- 17. Miến Xào Tôm Cua - Crab & Shrimp w/ Vermicelli Noodle$50.00
- 18. Mì Xào Tôm Cua - Crab & Shrimp w/ Fried Noodle$50.00
- 19. Mì Xào Tôm Tỏi - Garlic Noodles w/ Shrimp$50.00
- 20. Xôi Mặn - Savory Sticky Rice$50.00
- 21. Bắp Xào Bơ - Corn Stir-Fry$40.00
- 22. Bánh Tráng Trộn - Vietnamese Rice Paper Salad$45.00
- 23. Nui Xào Bò - Vietnamese Beef Pasta Stir-fry$50.00
- 24. Bò Lúc Lắc - Shaking Beef$55.00
- 25. Bánh Hỏi Heo Quay - Vietnamese Steamed Woven Rice Vermicelli & Crispy Roasted Pork Belly$55.00
- 26. Cánh Gà Chiên Bơ Tỏi - Crispy Fried Chicken Wings w/ Garlic Butter$50.00
- 27. Cánh Gà Chiên Nước Mắm - Vietnamese Fish Sauce Glazed Chicken Wings$50.00
- 28. Cánh Gà Sốt Me - Vietnamese Tamarind Sauce w/ Chicken Wings$50.00
- 29. Chân Gà Sốt Thái$42.00
- 30. Chân Gà Sả Tắc$42.00
- 31. Phá Lấu Lòng Bò - Vietnamese Offal Stew
(water)$55.00
- 32. Phá Lấu Khìa Nước Dừa - Coco Water Offal Stew
(Dry)$55.00
- 33. Cá Bống Trứng Chiên Giòn - Crispy Fried Smelt Fish Dipping w/ Tamarind Sauce$50.00
- 34. Cà Ri Gà - Vietnamese Chicken Curry$60.00
- 35. Gà Hấp Lá Chanh$45.00
- 36. Gà Nướng Chao w/ Xôi Chà Bông$55.00
- 37. Gà Nướng w/ Xôi Chà Bông$55.00
- 39. Bò Kho - Vietnamese Beef Stew$120.00
- 40. Chả Cá Khổ Qua Cà Ớt - Vietnamese Fish Cake Bitter Melon
Per Pound$16.00
- 41. Chả Cá Chiên - Vietnamese Fish Cake
Per Pound$18.00
- 42. Dê Nướng Saté - Grilled Goat with Vietnamese Sate Sauce
Per Pound$38.00
- 43. Dê Xào Lăn - Sauteed Goat Meat w/ curry powder & lemongrass$55.00
- 44. Cà Ri Dê - Goat Curry$55.00
- 45. Dê Xúc Bánh Đa$55.00
- 46. Dê Giả Cầy$55.00
- 51. Dê Hấp Tía Tô - Steamed Goat w/ Perilla
Per Pound$45.00
- 52. Tiết Canh Dê - Goat Blood Pudding$50.00
- 53. Lẩu Dê - Vietnamese Goat Hotpot$38.00
- 54. Lẩu Riêu Cua Đồng - Vietnamese Crab Hotpot$55.00
- 55. Lẩu Mắm - Vietnamese Seafood Hotpot w/ Fermented Fish$55.00
- 56. Lẩu Thái - Thai Tom Yum Hotpot$55.00
Bap’s kitchen Location and Hours
(714) 591-5089
Open now • Closes at 10PM