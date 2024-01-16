Skip to Main content
Bap’s Kitchen
50. Lau Rieu Cua Dong - NHO - Vietnamese Crab Hotpot
(3-4 người)
Lau Cua Dong
+ Banh Da
+$7.00
+ Nuoc Soup
+$18.00
+ Bun $3
+$3.00
+ Bun $5
+$5.00
+ Rau tray NHO
+$12.00
+ Rau tray LON
+$15.00
+ Nhan tray NHO
+$15.00
+ Nhan tray LON
+$20.00
+ Mai Cua (1)
+$1.50
+ Cha Ca (0.5 lb)
+$9.00
+ Thit Bo
+$10.00
+ Tom (6)
+$5.00
+ Dau Hu $5
+$5.00
+ Muc $5
+$5.00
+ Trung Cut (3)
+$1.00
Bap’s kitchen Location and Hours
(714) 591-5089
9922 Garden Grove Blvd., Garden Grove, CA 92844
Closed
•
Opens Sunday at 10AM
All hours
