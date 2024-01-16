A Good Place To Eat Vietnamese Food In Orange County
Discover The Good Atmosphere Of Vietnamese Food.
At Bắp’s Kitchen, we invite you on a culinary journey through the vibrant and rich flavors of Vietnamese cuisine. Each dish on our menu is meticulously crafted to capture the essence of authentic Vietnamese cooking, bringing together the freshest ingredients, traditional recipes, and a passion for culinary excellence.
Street Food
Street food isn’t just about satisfying hunger—it’s a cultural experience that brings people together, fostering a sense of community and camaraderie. Whether you’re huddled around a tiny plastic table or perched on a stool by the roadside, street food offers a glimpse into the heart and soul of Vietnam.
Space
Our cozy and inviting space is adorned with touches of Vietnamese decor, from traditional lanterns to colorful artwork, creating a setting that feels both familiar and exotic. Whether you’re dining with friends, family, or flying solo, you’ll find yourself instantly at ease in our welcoming embrace.
Meet The Team Of Bap's Kitchen
At Bắp’s Kitchen, our team is the heart and soul of our restaurant. Comprised of passionate chefs, dedicated servers, and friendly staff, we work together to create memorable dining experiences for our guests.
Small mom & pop food place which specializes in the Northern Vietnam dishes. The noodles soup we tried were tasty. You order and pay at the counter and they bring the food to your table. The restaurant is small but clean and cozy. One side of the restaurant, they have setup some pre-made food for just grab and go!Would definitely come back to try other dishes.
It’s rare to find a place have mixed paper for $6.5 and pretty delicious like this. Other food were good too. They mostly open for to go pick up orders, only 1 big table here, of course you can eat there but not too many tables to serve. The only complaint but not really frustrating, the employee kept calling me “auntie” I’m still so young. I hope next time she will call me “sis”.
The Savory Sticky Rice $7 is super good😊. They accept Credit Card as well. I will try the Hai Phong Style Noodle Soup next time. Recommend the sticky rice.
