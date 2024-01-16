Image

About Us

Welcome to Bắp’s Kitchen, where passion for Vietnamese cuisine meets a commitment to creating unforgettable dining experiences.


Founded with a love for the rich flavors and cultural heritage of Vietnam, Bắp’s Kitchen is more than just a restaurant—it’s a celebration of food, community, and tradition.


At Bắp’s Kitchen, we believe that every dish tells a story—a story of family recipes passed down through generations, of vibrant markets bustling with fresh ingredients, and of the enduring spirit of Vietnamese culture.

