Bap’s kitchen
Bap’s Kitchen
33. Bun Cha Ca Thi La - Fish Cake Noodle Soup
Sub (bún)
BUN LON
BUN NHO
Thêm Extra
+ banh da
+$3.00
+ banh
+$2.00
+ bun nho
+$2.00
+ bun lon
+$2.00
+ nui
+$2.00
+ rau thom
+$1.50
+ rau them $2
+$2.00
+ gia them $1
+$1.00
+ rau bun dau $3
+$3.00
+ hu mam tom
+$2.00
+ chen huyet
+$2.50
+ chen moc
+$3.00
+ cup soup
+$3.00
+ soup bun mam
+$5.00
+ soup bun bo
+$5.00
+ cha ca (3)
+$3.00
+ gio heo $2
+$2.00
+ khua ca
+$2.00
+ cha ca (0.5lb)
+$9.00
+ top mo
+$2.00
+ trung cut (3)
+$1.00
+ trung opla
+$2.00
+ thit luoc $5
+$5.00
+ cha com $4
+$4.00
+ dau hu $5
+$5.00
+ dia heo quay
+$7.00
+ dĩa dồi $5
+$5.00
Special Instructions
Bap’s kitchen Location and Hours
(714) 591-5089
9922 Garden Grove Blvd., Garden Grove, CA 92844
