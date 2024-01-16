Skip to Main content
Bap’s kitchen
0
Bap’s Kitchen
Not accepting orders
Online ordering is currently unavailable. Please contact the restaurant to place an order.
Ca Phe Den Da/Nong
Black Iced/Hot Coffee
Drink Temp
Required*
Hot
Iced
Foam
Ube Foam
Strawberry Foam
Egg Foam
Salted Caramel Foam
Honeydew Foam
Special Instructions
Currently not accepting orders
Bap’s kitchen Location and Hours
(714) 591-5089
9922 Garden Grove Blvd., Garden Grove, CA 92844
Closed
•
Opens Sunday at 10AM
All hours
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement